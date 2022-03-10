CDC map shows low COVID-19 community levels in Acadiana

In the CDC's updated COVID-19 community-level maps, all of Acadiana is now at low community levels.

The CDC updated the maps on Thursday afternoon. COVID-19 Community Level maps can be viewed on the CDC's website.

As of March 10, 2022, more than 98% of the U.S. population is in a location with a low or a medium COVID-19 Community Level.

This data will be updated on Thursdays and can help counties make informed decisions and take appropriate public health actions, they say.

Last week, the CDC recorded five of the nine parishes in Acadiana as Medium level.

Of the 64 parishes in Louisiana, this week four are listed at the high community level. Those parishes are Concordia, Tensas, Richland and East Carroll.

According to the CDC website, they look at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.

