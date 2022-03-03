CDC updates COVID-19 community levels; Acadiana a mix of Medium and Low

On Thursday, the CDC updated the COVID-19 Community Levels in the US.

As of March 3, 2022, the CDC says more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level. The Acadiana region is showing a mix of medium and low levels.

Four parishes are listed at low community level and five are at medium community level.

Medium:



Acadia

Lafayette

Iberia

St. Martin

Vermilion

Low:



Evangeline

Jeff Davis

St. Landry

St. Mary

Of the 64 parishes in the state, only three are still listed as High Community Levels. Those parishes are Caldwell, Concordia, and Tensas.

See the new data at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html. What each level means can be found here.

Going forward, the CDC will update the community-level data on Thursdays. They say the data will help counties make informed decisions and take appropriate public health actions.

According to the CDC website, the CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.

