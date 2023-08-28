Coping with Natural Disaster Stress

With the statewide burn ban in place and what officials are calling an unprecedented increase in grass and forest fires, agencies across Acadiana and the state are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to burning no matter the reason and regardless of if you are permitted to do so.

Take agencies like Scott Fire Department, for example. Chief Chad Sonnier says that for the last month, his department has received anywhere from two to three calls for these fires a day. It's something Sonnier says takes a toll on his department, no matter how you cut it.

"We're not used to wildfires around this area, we're used to the hurricanes, structure fires, that's our typical response," Sonnier says. "That's our traditional response but just like anything else, somebody dials 911 and a firetruck will be there to handle their emergency as is the case with the wildfires but it is exhausting because we have firefighters staying three to four days out of town and they are very tired physically and mentally."

Whether you're a first responder or dealing with stress from a natural disaster yourself, mental health experts say it's important to keep a few things in mind:



Do you have a consistent routine or schedule bringing you structure outside of the incident?

Are you maintaining some semblance of balance in your day-to-day life?

Are you taking care of yourself, such as through proper diet, hydration, sleep, and self-care?

Are you reaching out to people for help and support, even when it's hard to do so?

Experts say these are all things to keep in mind that often go overlooked when faced with a disaster or when you're recovering from one. They also note the importance of penciling out time to deal with the problems you face head-on while making some time for "distractions" or ways to take your mind off related stressors.

In the meantime, state and local officials say don't burn anything — for any reason.

