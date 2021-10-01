Congress approves disaster aid for Louisiana, pleas for more assistance for Southwest region

Disaster relief for Louisiana is on the way.

Congress approved 28.6 billion in disaster relief for Louisiana and other states.

This federal aid comes 13 months after Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles and more than a month after Hurricane Ida.

Representative Clay Higgins says this disaster relief is a small win for the state but says more relief is needed for Southwest Louisiana.

"My brothers and sisters of Southwest Louisiana and Calcasieu, Cameron Parish, it's been a year they're suffering. This is long overdue, and we need to continue pushing to make sure this money is delivered quickly and efficiently to the citizens that need it,” said Louisiana 3rd Congressional District Representative, Clay Higgins.

Louisiana 3rd Congressional District (R)

Out of the nearly 30 billion dollar package, part of it will go to Louisiana for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta in 2020 as well as Hurricane Ida in August.

The exact amount will be determined by a funding formula.

"It should be probably $50 billion instead of 28.6 and a percentage that's dedicated to community development block grants very important, out of this bill is only $5 billion dollars,” Higgins added.

Officials throughout the Southwest region have pleaded for supplemental relief under the Trump and Biden administration. Many warning the region will not be able to recover fully without.

"We've been battling for this thing for a year. And we had it on the one-yard line last week and now we've got it done. been signed into law, but we still have work to do,” said Higgins

Higgins says his office will be working closely with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to get additional relief to the southwest region.

