Community reacts to visit from VP Harris

SUNSET, L.a. — Dozens of people lined up down Sunset's main drag Monday to try and catch a glimpse of Vice President Harris.

As Harris arrived, many in the small town shared their excitement with KATC.

"It's an honor it's — it's very much a privilege to be a part of this great, great history," said Tammie Brown a lifelong resident of Sunset.

"She makes, you know, women like me, young girls like my colored self, we very proud," said Barbara Jolivette, another resident of Sunset. "I mean it lets us know that, you know, we can do anything that we wanna do if we put our mind to it and we're just so happy to have her here in our little town."

The reason for the visit? Bringing high-speed, accessible internet to St. Landry Parish.

"I think people take it for granted that it's fast everywhere and that's not the case," said Brent Vidrine, president and CEO of Sunset Bank and Trust Co. "Here, there's a lot of disruptions in service for the business community, for individuals, and it's the community that wins I think — anybody and the visitors coming here, you know, they have faster access, so it's just a good thing for the community."

Lifelong Sunset resident Gidget Milton agreed.

"I'm a grandmother and I have to help my grandkids sometimes," Milton said. "I can't get on the internet because we don't have enough power or whatever you call it."

Still, however, some posed questions about the visit.

"Very odd, especially with everything happening in the world," said Carencro resident Pamela Guidry. "And they're gonna send her out on internet to rural areas? Is that what our VP actually should be doing?"

While Harris has now left Acadiana, the people KATC spoke with said they hope the $30 million investment into keeping the area connected will bring results sooner rather than later.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel