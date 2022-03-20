Vice President Kamala Harris to visit St. Landry Parish Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to St. Landry Parish on Monday.

Harris will be in Sunset on March 21 to discuss the administration's $277 million investment to expand broadband to communities across Louisiana and the country.

Governor John Bel Edwards will join the Vice President during her visit.

Harris's travel to Louisiana was rescheduled twice before Monday.

She had first planned to visit on February 25 but had to postpone due to the developing situation in Ukraine. The date was rescheduled for Friday, March 18, but was then postponed for a second time. The Vice President's Office did not give a reason for the second postponement.

More details were expected to be released by the VP's Office before Monday's visit

KATC will be in Sunset during the trip and will provide details on GMA prior to Harris's arrival.

