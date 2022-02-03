Community gathers to remember Civil Rights Activist, Fred Prejean in downtown Lafayette

Many in Lafayette, honoring the life, and legacy of a civil rights icon.

Tonight's vigil in downtown Lafayette was held in memory of Fred Prejean, who died last week at the age of 76.

The location is an important reminder of what Prejean was able to accomplish.

Wednesday night’s vigil was held here in front of the old city hall, where a confederate monument once stood.

It's a statue, Fred Prejean was able to see come down last summer, thanks in large part to his work with Move the Mindset.

It was a fitting tribute, in a fitting location, to mark the legacy of civil rights activist Fred prejean.

As canldes were lit in his memory those closest to him reflected on the work still to be done as part of his legacy.

"We all take the energy that we had in the past and given, the energy that we are feel now that we will do and move forward and continue to do for Lafayette, make it a place that respects all people,” said Prejean’s wife, Ola Prejean.

The removal of the mouton statue, was just the beginning for Move the Mindset.

Next, the group wants to add civil rights markers across the city.

"I think that we can continue the fight that Fred started because I guarantee you that statue is not the end that was the beginning. Fred will talk to me about where do we go next. We need a vision. We can't lead to stop here. Placing the markers is the next step, we need to do that,” said Move the Mindset Vice President, Francesco Crocco.

As many gather to remember the work he accomplished, the vigil serves a reminder of gratitude for the lives he was able to touch.

"Because of Fred, lots of new friends were made over the past five or six years and everybody's here to celebrate his life, his work. We are going to miss Fred very much,” said activist, Greg Davis.

"He will surely be missed. He was an icon of our community and when you lose an icon like that's tragic but his legacy continues,” said Prejean's Former Campaign Manager, Suzannah Johnson-Malbreaux.

