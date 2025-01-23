Community enjoys rare snowfall at Moncus Park

LAFAYETTE — Residents in Lafayette Parish flocked to Moncus Park Wednesday and Thursday to enjoy an unusual winter event as fresh snow blanketed the area.

“This is amazing… incredible,” said local snowboarder Ben Holt, a local business owner and 2017 University of Louisiana—Lafayette (UL) graduate, who usually travels to Colorado for snowboarding.

“Wednesday was better than spring skiing in Colorado—snowboarding here in Moncus Park, which nobody will probably ever say again.”

The snowfall drew families to the park, where community members engaged in sledding and tubing—using everything from laundry baskets to broken-down cardboard boxes. Holt and his friends brought snowboards and skis.

77-year-old Elizabeth Price took the opportunity to check tubing off her bucket list alongside her granddaughter, Meghan Colomb.

“This is my first time tubing, and it was a blast!” Price exclaimed.

Staying off the icy roads, Price and Colomb walked to the park to spend time with their family.

"If you're my age," said Price, "you kinda take it easy, but I mean it's incredible."

"Yeah, and you just need to dress warm and have a good time," Colomb added.

Others joined in on the fun, utilizing items like cardboard and inflatable tubes for sledding down the park’s hills. Holt shared the excitement, stating that fresh snow is rare and memorable.

“Fresh snow is everything you’re looking for whenever you go snowboarding anywhere else… Having a beautiful fresh powder day yesterday in Moncus Park is something we’ll never forget,” he said.

As families made memories together in the frosty weather, community members dressed warmly and showcased their joy in experiencing winter together in south Louisiana.

