Community Activists Push for Pedestrian Infrastructure

Lafayette City and Parish Council members are addressing pedestrian safety measures along Evangeline Thruway.

Several community activists say the roadway is not safe or conducive for either pedestrians or people with disabilities.

Community Activist Nureaka Ross recently launched her own initiative, Protect Our Pedestrians (POP), following 34-year-old Brandon Dewayne Wilkinson's death on Nov. 9.

"The lack of inaction by our local and state government I believe have contributed to the many deaths that have occurred along Evangeline Thruway and throughout Lafayette," Ross said.

Ross said the area near North East Frontage Road is dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians.

"This intersection lacks adequate modification for those with disabilities," Ross said. "This intersection has no crosswalks or any indication of any kind that pedestrians can cross going in that direction."

Tara Fogleman is also a Community Activist and said city officials need to increase the amount of time pedestrians have to travel across Evangeline Thruway.

"I know for me Saturday whenever I did cross, it gave me eight seconds to cross on this side of the thruway," Fogleman said. "I was halfway through when my eight seconds were up. On the opposite side of the thruway, it gave me 10 seconds. I still needed about five seconds more."

Lafayette City Councilman Patrick Lewis said discussions regarding changes for Evangeline Thruway have been in the works for at least five years.

"Something we can look at is trying to make the timing a little bit more friendlier," Lewis said. "We’re reaching out to the engineer, the traffic engineer of the city of Lafayette and also we’re going to reach out to the state."

Lewis said final decisions are a collaborative effort between city and state officials.

