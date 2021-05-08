Community activist react to store clerk accused of hitting person in head with bottle

A store clerk is facing charges in New Iberia after police say he hit a customer over the head with a bottle.

It happened wednesday at a store on Hopkins Street. Detectives say the store clerk was arrested on a warrant for aggravated second-degree battery.

Police, who refer to the customer as the victim say he was asked to count money being handed over to the cashier when he became angry and punched the plexiglass shield at the counter.

“Hitting him over the head with a bottle, that's just blatant overt and radical,'' said community activist Donavon Davis.

Community activist Donavon Davis says the clerk could've taken a different approach to de-escalate the situation

"When he came around his business counter, he should've gave him a stern literature and how long he was going to put him on probation for him to return back to the store,” Davis added.

The incident was caught on camera and shared on Facebook.

Police say the victim was brought to a hospital for injuries and later released. That person is not facing any charges, but some who have seen the video say that's surprising

“He should be charged also with disturbing the peace. They both should be charged by our city court,” said Davis.

Now Davis along with other community activists are planning to address the incident

"We can develop a mini forum to talk about it. They have to take the initiative to do that, that's not going to happen over night. You have to be practical and you have to be willingly practical,” said Davis.

The clerk is currently being held at the Iberia Parish Jail.

