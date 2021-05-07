Gas station clerk accused of hitting person in head with bottle during disturbance

A New Iberia gas station clerk was arrested Thursday after police say he struck a person in the head with a bottle during a disturbance.

Police say they responded to a business on Wednesday, May 5, in the 600 block of Hopkins Street in reference to the incident.

During their investigation, police learned from both parities involved that the victim was asked to count money being handed over to the cashier. The victim allegedly became angry and punched the Plexiglas shield at the counter.

According to police, the cashier, identified as Saleh Ahmed, came from behind the counter and struck the victim in the head with a bottle.

Police say the victim was later transported to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained and was ultimately released.

On May 6, officers arrested Ahmed on an Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Second-Degree Battery.

He is currently being held at the Iberia Parish Jail.

New Iberia Police Dept. Saleh Ahmed

