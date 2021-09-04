City of Opelousas -- Zydeco music capital of the world -- hosts 18th annual Zydeco Breakfast

OPELOUSAS — The City of Opelousas hosted its 18th annual Zydeco breakfast on Saturday.

From the hours of 9 am until 11 am at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square, guests could enjoy music for their mouths and for their ears with authentic Cajun and Creole vittles sold by vendors in an open-air environment.

Live music featuring Lil Pookie and the Zydeco Sensations filled the air as people enjoyed their food, danced, and browsed the booths of locally-owned small businesses.

Melanie Le, tourism director and Main Street manager for the City of Opelousas, said that events like these are what holds communities together, especially during the pandemic.

"I mean just through the music that evolves into the dance, the language, the culture, it's something that we all cherish because it's part of our identity and who we are."

