Carencro residents still dealing with high water following severe weather

Some in Acadiana are still dealing with high water.

The Vermilion River near Carencro is cresting at moderate flood stage. For some in low lying areas nearby, that still means high water.

While other parts of Carencro are starting to drain, some residents are seeing the water rise.

“This is the first time it got like this.”

Bailee Blanchard and her family have been living on Springfield Road for three years and never expected to deal with severe flooding.

“It started late last night and then it was like at our ankles. Around 5 I believe it started rising and then when it started rising we noticed it wasn’t going down,” said Blanchard.

With no electricity in their home, they’re trying to get help.

“Red Cross, I believe it was, they said to look up for FEMA and talk with them. We want to go somewhere else but we have nowhere else to go,” Blanchard added.

With flood water continuing to come in from other parts of the city, they’re hoping the worst is behind them.

“Especially this house because it’s lower so all the water from the bayou is coming to us. You can see the current coming this way,” said Blanchard.

So many in Acadiana will be watching closely with more rain in the forecast over the next few days.

