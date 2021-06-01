Sulphur man arrested in connection with fatal Lake Charles crash

A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with a traffic crash in Lake Charles over the weekend that left one man dead.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street.

A pick-up truck traveling east on Prien Lake Road hit a sedan that was southbound on Ryan Street, police say. The sedan was pushed into another vehicle, which then struck a fourth vehicle, according to LCPD.

The driver of the sedan, John Carrier of Lake Charles, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

During the course of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Kyle Joseph Natali, 29, of Sulphur, for one charge of Hit and Run.

Police say Natali turned himself in to the Lake Charles Police Department Tuesday, June 1, at 3:15 p.m.

Sgt. Shaun Touchet, the lead Lake Charles Police Department traffic investigator in this offense, continues the investigation.

