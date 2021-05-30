One dies in four-vehicle crash in Lake Charles

A local man died in Lake Charles Saturday in a four-vehicle crash.

Lake Charles Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street.

They found that a pick-up was eastbound on Prien Lake Road and hit a sedan that was southbound on Ryan Street. The sedan was pushed into another vehicle, which then struck a fourth vehicle, police say.

The driver of the sedan, John Carrier of Lake Charles, died from injuries sustained in the accident, police say.

The investigation is underway by the Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division.

The initial investigating officer was Cpl. Joshua Ewing, and the lead investigating officer is now Sgt. Shaun Touchet.