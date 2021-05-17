Severe storms on Monday bring flooding to Lake Charles

In Lake Charles, heavy downpours and threats of tornadoes battered the city on Monday

Due to prolonged heavy rains, many streets became flooded and impassable. Vehicles were seen stuck in the rising waters.

Videos from residents showed high waters and strong winds, with some residents opting for alternative methods to get around.

The Sheriff's Office asked residents to stay off roadways urging them to stay in place if possible. See more here

Flooding in Lake Charles - Richard churchman

School bus drives through flooded streets - Richard churchman

Parking lot begins lake in Lake Charles - Richard Churchman

Severe flooding in Lake Charles - Riley James

*Video was provided by Richard Churchman and James Riley courtesy of ABC News.*

