Calcasieu deputies responding to area flooding, urge residents to stay put

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is currently handling numerous flood related calls due to the ongoing weather situation in the parish.

Deputies say that it appears all areas of the parish are experiencing flooding on the roadways and that conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly.

“CPSO has deployed high water vehicles and boats on both sides of the parish and are we prepared to handle any flood related call we receive,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We are urging all residents to be vigilant and keep an eye on the evolving weather situation. We are also urging residents to stay put and DO NOT travel on the roadways; driving on the roadways at this time is putting yourself in danger, along with causing damage to other residents’ property from the rising water.”

If anyone is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.

