Booklovers pack Barnes & Noble for end-of-the-year hardcover book sale

LAFAYETTE, La — Many in Acadiana are hitting the stores once again, this time to rack up those end-of-the-year deals, but the crowds were bigger than expected Monday at one particular store.

With 50% off on hardcover books at Barnes & Noble, bookworms racked up on all their favorite book genres.

"I'm a big self-health person, also faith-based literature. I also have a soft spot for fiction, fantasy-fiction,” said shopper Derek Lionel.

For avid readers like Derek Lionel, the sale was an offer he could not pass up.

“I literally got out of bed and shot here. Especially post-Christmas, to come out and be able to use a little bit of Christmas cash. It's great prices, I mean, 50% off books. There's nothing like a real book,” Lionel added.

Despite the sale being a last-minute decision, workers say they are surprised by the turnout.

"We had to keep people staffed on every register because the lines were wrapping around all the way until we have our newsstand magazines,” said Barnes & Noble Senior Bookseller Cory Melancon.

Because of the high turnout, the sale is being extended.

"One more day. We're pushing it back until the close of business tomorrow, December 28th. It's going to be another fun day because more people are going to find out about it.”

