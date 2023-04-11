Body of Youngsville man found

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, On April 6, 2023, the Youngsville Police Department responded to a missing persons complaint. During their initial investigation, it was learned that Mohamad Nabil Qasem was last seen on April 5, 2023, driving his 2020 Toyota Tundra within the city limits of Youngsville.

On April 6, 2023, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office located Qasem’s Truck abandoned at LeBlanc Elementary School on LA Hwy 338 in Vermilion Parish. Vermilion PArish Sheriff's deputies obtained information about the last known whereabouts of Qasem’s cellphone. With the assistance of JBI Helicopter Services, the VPSO conducted several ground and aerial grid searches of the area where the last known cellphone location was determined.

On April 10, 2023, Detectives recovered human remains which were positively identified by the family of Qasem stuck in a down drain within a sugarcane field north of LA 338.

Qasem’s body was released to the Vermilion Parish morgue.

No foul play is suspected but the investigation is still ongoing.