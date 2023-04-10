Family searching tirelessly for Youngsville man

ABBEVILLE, La. — During a time when families are gathering around for Easter Sunday, one family is looking for answers to a loved one's disappearance.

Mohamad Qasem, a resident of Youngsville has been missing since April 5, 2023, according to his family.

KATC spoke with Mohamad's oldest brother Rami, who has been following any leads and has been searching non-stop for his little brother.

Qasem says that with the Easter holiday, many businesses and agencies have been slow or unavailable to help aid in the search.

"We started this search on Good Friday up until now and not a lot of people are available people are out of town with their families," said Qasem. "I get it, I can't fault anyone for that but I can't just stand by, we need to find him."

Moehemmed's vehicle was found abandoned at LeBlanc Elementary School in Abbeville.

"Windows down, keys in it and that's it, no gas the truck was dead as well, dead battery," said Qasem.

The family has been trying with everything available to them at the moment, to track Qasem and bring him home safely.

"We're trying to figure things out, we got access to his email, bank records, and stuff like that," said Qasem. "Trying to see what type of clues, trace something but it's been tough we don't have all the resources we loved to have."

Mohamad Qasem was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. He is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is 32 years old.

Qasem's family is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that can lead to his reappearance. Tippers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can contact St. Landry Police and call Rami Qasem directly at 337- 207-5271.