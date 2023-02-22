Watch Now
Bidding adieu to Mardi Gras 2023

Mardi Gras Revelers 2023
Mardi Gras 2023
Posted at 12:36 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 01:36:58-05

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — As Mardi Gras 2023 comes to an end with King Gabriel's Ball and much of Acadiana prepares for Lent, we take a look back at some of Carnival season's best moments.

Until next year!

