Bidding adieu to Mardi Gras 2023

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — As Mardi Gras 2023 comes to an end with King Gabriel's Ball and much of Acadiana prepares for Lent, we take a look back at some of Carnival season's best moments.

Until next year!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel