2022 back to school start dates by parish

We are weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 school year here in Acadiana. Below is a list of school start dates by parish:
|PARISH :
|DATE:
|WEBSITE:
|Acadia Parish
|August 17
|https://www.acadia.k12.la.us/
|Evangeline Parish
|August 11
|https://www.epsb.com/
|Iberia Parish
|August 10
|http://www.iberia.k12.la.us/
|Jeff Davis Parish
|August 12
|https://www.jeffersondavis.org/
|Lafayette Parish
|August 11
|https://www.lpssonline.com/
|St. Landry Parish
|August 11
|https://www.slpsb.org/
|St. Martin Parish
|August 11
|https://www.saintmartinschools.org/
|St. Mary Parish
|August 10
|https://www.stmaryk12.net/
|Vermilion Parish
|August 11
|https://www.vpsb.net/
Here is a list of school supply drives across Acadiana:
