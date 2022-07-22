Watch Now
2022 back to school start dates by parish

KATC- Akemi Briggs
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:15:51-04

We are weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 school year here in Acadiana. Below is a list of school start dates by parish:

Be sure to check out other useful back to school information here.

PARISH :DATE:WEBSITE:
Acadia ParishAugust 17https://www.acadia.k12.la.us/
Evangeline ParishAugust 11https://www.epsb.com/
Iberia ParishAugust 10http://www.iberia.k12.la.us/
Jeff Davis ParishAugust 12https://www.jeffersondavis.org/
Lafayette ParishAugust 11https://www.lpssonline.com/
St. Landry ParishAugust 11https://www.slpsb.org/
St. Martin ParishAugust 11https://www.saintmartinschools.org/
St. Mary ParishAugust 10https://www.stmaryk12.net/
Vermilion ParishAugust 11https://www.vpsb.net/

Here is a list of school supply drives across Acadiana:
List of school supply drives taking place across Acadiana

Check back as we will continue to add back to school information.

