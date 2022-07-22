2022 back to school start dates by parish

We are weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 school year here in Acadiana. Below is a list of school start dates by parish:

Be sure to check out other useful back to school information here.

PARISH : DATE: WEBSITE: Acadia Parish August 17 https://www.acadia.k12.la.us/ Evangeline Parish August 11 https://www.epsb.com/ Iberia Parish August 10 http://www.iberia.k12.la.us/ Jeff Davis Parish August 12 https://www.jeffersondavis.org/ Lafayette Parish August 11 https://www.lpssonline.com/ St. Landry Parish August 11 https://www.slpsb.org/ St. Martin Parish August 11 https://www.saintmartinschools.org/ St. Mary Parish August 10 https://www.stmaryk12.net/ Vermilion Parish August 11 https://www.vpsb.net/

Here is a list of school supply drives across Acadiana:

Check back as we will continue to add back to school information.