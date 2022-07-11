List of school supply drives taking place across Acadiana

Schools in Acadiana are weeks away from the start of the new school year!

Below is a list of school supply drives across Acadiana:

Louisiana Bayou Ballers presents First Annual school supply drive & donation

The Louisiana Bayou Ballers is hoting their first annual school supply drive July 30, 2022. The event is scheduled to take place between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Organizers said donations can be dropped off at Thomas Park on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. outside at the basketball courts and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside gym courts.

Any questions about donations or to sponsor, call Coach Kevin or the Director Jasmine at 337-693-1632 or 337-693-1623.

Mable's Table Presents its 7th Annual Backpack Project

Mable's Table is excited to be back to normal and hosting their 7th Annual Backpack Project .

Seven years ago, the project was started by a foster mom who saw a way to help foster children all while creating an event to teach other children about volunteerism. From 50 volunteers packing 150 backpacks to now over 300 backpacks and more than 150 volunteers, the Backpack Project has grown to serve not only the foster children in our community but also some of our homeless and most needy children as well. Over the years the organization had incredible partnerships with other non-profits to help accept donations to finance the event. Organizers said, "We are so grateful to CASA of SoLA and Kiwanis Club of Lafayette for their continued support. Thank you for all you do!"

