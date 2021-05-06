Thursday, May 6 is SOLA Giving Day

Thursday, May 6, is the Community Foundation of Acadiana's SOLA Giving Day.

More than 175 local non-profits, churches, and schools are participating this year - and they need your help. The deadline to make a donation is May 6.

The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs.

This annual spring fundraising campaign spans 8 weeks and culminates with a 24-hour designated day of giving to encourage the community to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to the participating organizations.

In its first three years, SOLA Giving Day has generated over $3.4M for more than 230 unique South Louisiana nonprofits.

With fundraising becoming ever more challenging during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, SOLA Giving Day provides an easy and inexpensive way for organizations to promote organizational funding needs and continue fundraising efforts safely online.

For complete information, and to choose your favorite cause and make a donation - visit solagivingday.org.

