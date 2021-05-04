SOLA Giving Day 2021 happening on Thursday, May 6

LAFAYETTE, La. — The fourth annual SOLA Giving Day will be held on Thursday, May 6 beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59:59 p.m. CST. SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for 183 registered nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools who serve South Louisiana.

SOLA Giving Day is hosted by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) for any local nonprofit organization that would like to participate.

Using a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, anyone can make a donation to support their favorite cause or organization by visiting www.solagivingday.org .

According to CFA, donations are easy to make and 100% tax deductible.

CFA adds that, to date, more than $500,000 has been raised by 1,395 donations through Early Giving which will end on May 5 at midnight.

Currently, matching gift donations totaling more than $900,000 have been secured to support more than 100 organizations, CFA says. A matching donation is a charitable contribution by private donors that will match the general public’s donations dollar for dollar.

A list of the organizations who have received matching donations can be found online at www.solagivingday.org/matchinggifts .

SOLA Giving Day will award $22,000 in cash prizes to organizations for various achievements.

To see a list of the cash prizes offered during SOLA Giving Day visit www.solagivingday.org/content/prizes .

CFA is one of south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organizations benefiting the region, with a focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion.

