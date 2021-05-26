Summer camps in Acadiana - 2021

Most summer camps were canceled last year because of the pandemic, but many are back in action this summer.

Here's a list of the camps we've received information about, by parish. If you'd like your camp included, just send us an email with the details to news@katctv.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Police Department is offering two Junior Police Academy events this summer. The first, in June, is designed for kids ages 10 to 12. The second, in July, is for kids ages 13 to 15.

The program is free.

For more information, including dates and how to sign up, click here.

The Young Leaders of Lafayette Summer Camp will take place at Pa Davis Park and is put on by the Cycle Breakers Coalition.

The first camp session will run from June 7 to July 2 and the second from July 12 to August 6. Camp will take place Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. For details, click here.

Golf and Tennis camps are offered for kids ages 5-18. Register early. Limited spots are available.

Golf Camp Monday-Thursday, June 7-109 a.m.-noon Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue, LafayetteCall Chris Arceneaux at 337-291-5557 to register.

Campers can expect to learn basic fundamentals (grip, stance, posture, swing) of golf and on-course golf instruction.

Tennis Camp Monday-Thursday, May 31-June 39 a.m.-noonBeaver Park, 500 Fisher Road, LafayetteRegister at www.acadianaserves.com under the "Summer Camps" tab

For more information on these camps, click here.