Free youth summer camps being offered in Lafayette

Two sports summer camps will be offered to children and teens in Lafayette for free this summer.

According to LCG, Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course Head Golf Professional Chris Arceneaux and Beaver and Thomas Parks Tennis Director Calvin Kemp are teaming up to offer the free youth summer camps.

Arceneaux, owner of Generations Sports Management, and Kemp, owner of Acadiana Serves, are sponsoring the camps to teach kids basic fundamentals of golf and tennis while instilling important life skills.

Camps are open to kids ages 5-18. Register early. Limited spots are available.

Golf Camp

Monday-Thursday, June 7-10

9 a.m.-noon

Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue, Lafayette

Call Chris Arceneaux at 337-291-5557 to register.

Campers can expect to learn basic fundamentals (grip, stance, posture, swing) of golf and on-course golf instruction.

Tennis Camp

Monday-Thursday, May 31-June 3

9 a.m.-noon

Beaver Park, 500 Fisher Road, Lafayette

Register at www.acadianaserves.com under the "Summer Camps" tab.

Campers can expect to be taught technique development to build fundamentals, on court tennis instruction and match play, tennis-specific fitness, games, and relays. Fun Activities will include water balloon fights, Capture the flag, popsicle Parties, and team games .All campers bring snacks, sunscreen, big water bottle, light colored hat, tennis racket

They say that camper safety is a priority. Campers will have multiple water breaks in a shaded area and will be closely monitored for possible heat exhaustion/stroke and dehydration.

Masks are required indoors. Masks outdoors are optional. Campers will be social distanced and will sanitize their hands.

