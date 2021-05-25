Lafayette Police announce junior academy for local kids

The Lafayette Police Department is offering two Junior Police Academy events this summer.

The first, in June, is designed for kids ages 10 to 12. The second, in July, is for kids ages 13 to 15.

The week long programs are aimed to "increase youth awareness and confidence, relationship building, learning different aspects of law enforcement, and to create a better understanding between youth and police through education and a fun learning experience," a social post by the agency states.

The program is free.

The June program will run June 21 through 25, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day at the police station on University.

The July program is set for July 19 through 23.

If you are interested in signing up for the June Academy, please email your name, the youth's name and age interested in attending to Public Information Officer Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas at bpdugas@lafayettela.gov.

Spots are limited, only legal parent/guardians can sign up a youth, one youth per household and youths must be a resident of Lafayette to attend.

Deadline for the June session is June 11.

Sign-up for the July session will be announced soon, police say.