St. Mary solar panel farms could soon be underway

Nearly 500 acres of sugar cane fields near Katy Bridge is on its way to be transformed into a solar panel farm. This is after the St. Mary Parish Planning and Zoning Council approved the idea Monday evening.

St. Mary Parish Economic Development, Policy and Public Affairs Director Evan Boudreaux said this is a project in line with the state's overall mission to decrease the carbon footprint, through renewable energy.

The solar panels would generate electricity and power through the sun which in turn will sell energy to the electric power company Cleco.

Boudreaux said the site is currently agricultural zoning for sugar cane fields and would be changed to solar zoning. He said this project would be a huge win for St. Mary Parish through an increase in tax revenue.

"That's more financial resources for parish government to provide those essential services to our residents,” Boudreaux said. It means that our school system is able to collect more revenue to provide essential services to our students and teachers, and the sheriff's office, the same thing. More revenue to ensure public and community safety is able to be delivered on."

At the next St. Mary Parish Government Council meeting on December 6th, the council will give approval on whether or not they will move forward with the project.