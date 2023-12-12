Morgan City western dock expansion to create major export station

Morgan City is now in its design and construction phase of it’s $30 million Ports West Dock Expansion Project.

Through funds from federal, state and the Morgan City Port, Port of Morgan City Executive Director Mac Wade said the city was able to start its plans on the western dock expansion.

"The port is going through a massive construction project,” Wade said. “We are just finishing up our east dock which we have spent $6.5 million dollars on. That has nothing to do with the $30 million."

Wade said these plans will expand the dock by 1.6 acres of concrete laydown. He said Morgan City is a desired port because it is close to the gulf, and not as expensive as surrounding ports for smaller ships.

“We can have containers brought in, containers can be put on small ships,” Wade said. “Not anything you see going to New Orleans. We could only take maybe ten – 15,000-ton ships and we only got 20-foot channels. So, you gotta remember we can’t take something that needs 25 – 30 foot of water that’s not us.”

Next month they are hoping to secure contracts where up to four ships will be able to import or export and there is one place in particular eyeing this port.

"There’s a market for smaller stuff in the Caribbean countries and we’ve had a lot of calls and interests in that and that’s why we’re building out the port, “ Wade said. “We’re not going to China we’re not going to Europe with it, that’s not us. That’s for the bigger ports. But not every place could take in 40,000 metric tons.”

The city currently has four dredges running in their waters helping keep water levels high. Wade said these dredges cost $500,000 a day to operate. Lower water levels in the past stopped one major food distributor from importing at their dock.

"They were loading out 4,500 tons of material and we stopped dredging, river starts filling in, well next ship comes in he can load out 4,000.”

Wade said this dock is prime location due to what’s currently there in the area.

“We have the navy working down here, we have defense contractors, we have the army working down here.”

Wade said the project will take about 2 to 2.5 years to complete.