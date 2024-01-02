Identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River released

ST. MARY PARISH, LA. — Police have released the name of the woman who died after falling into a Morgan City river.
Angela Maria Clark, 49, has been identified as the victim that died after falling into the Atchafalaya River on December 26, 2023 around 12:00 a.m., according to Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams.
The incident that led up to Clark’s death is still under investigation.
Autopsy results are pending.
