Identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River released

ST. MARY PARISH, LA. — Police have released the name of the woman who died after falling into a Morgan City river.

Angela Maria Clark, 49, has been identified as the victim that died after falling into the Atchafalaya River on December 26, 2023 around 12:00 a.m., according to Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams.

The incident that led up to Clark’s death is still under investigation.

Autopsy results are pending.

Related Story:

Woman dies after falling into Atchafalaya River

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel