Identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River released

morgan city.JPG
KATC
File photo of Atchafalaya River
morgan city.JPG
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 14:04:04-05

ST. MARY PARISH, LA. — Police have released the name of the woman who died after falling into a Morgan City river.

Angela Maria Clark, 49, has been identified as the victim that died after falling into the Atchafalaya River on December 26, 2023 around 12:00 a.m., according to Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams.

The incident that led up to Clark’s death is still under investigation.

Autopsy results are pending.

