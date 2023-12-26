Woman dies after falling into Atchafalaya River

On December 26, 2023, the Morgan City Police Department was dispatched to a local business in the area of Front Street, in reference to a subject who fell into the Atchafalaya River.

According to Morgan City Police, upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the Atchafalaya River. The body was recovered with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Marine Division.

The victim was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, authorities say.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division responded, and the investigation is ongoing, officials report.