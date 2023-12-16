St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission and St. Economic Development Authority building opens

In Breaux Bridge the St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission and St. Martin Parish Economic Development Authority are officially under the same roof at a new facility.

Members from the St. Martin Parish Tourism Committee and St. Martin Parish Economic Development Authrotiy gathered on Thursday to celebrate the state-of-the-art facility.

Local leaders were also in attendance such as Parish President Chester Seders, Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Buzz LeBlanc and future parish president Pete Delcambre, as well as community members.

Cedars said both organizations under the same roof will be beneficial for each other’s departments.

“This has been a long time coming getting the two organizations to be housed in one location,” Cedars said. “Most people don’t realize it but tourism is a component of economic tourism development. So, our ability to bring the two units of government together to occupy the same facility to jointly endeavor in attracting people to our community, whether its business or tourists is just gonna produce dividends for many, many years to come.”

Cedars said as outgoing parish president, he’s proud to be able to bring the two groups together in this way.