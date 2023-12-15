St. Martin Parish government will continue suit against LCG in the spoil banks case

At the latest St. Martin Parish Council Meeting Parish President Chester Cedars announced St. Martin Parish government will continue its suit against LCG in the controversial spoil banks case.

The lawsuit was filed over a drainage project done in St. Martin Parish by LCG contractors who removed spoil banks. The project also resulted in federal and state investigations.

Cedars said there were questions from the community about whether the parish plans on continuing the suit after Pete Delcambre takes office.

“We’re gonna proceed with that litigation,” Cedars said. “We think that is our obligation as elected leaders of this parish to protect the sovereignty of our parish, to protect our citizens. We’re optimistic though that the litigation will proceed forthwith and hopefully some resolution maybe forth come.”

Cedars said leaving office will not impact what he can do to seek justice. He said there is currently no set court date for the case.