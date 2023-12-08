St. Lucy Lights Festival happening this Saturday in St. Martinville

The tradition of the St. Lucy Lights Festival is being held this Saturday at Saint Martin de Tours Catholic Church.

The festival features a lighting of the square in front of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.

Deacon Adam Conque said they will have food, live Cajun music, a train for children, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and a scavenger hunt.

Conque said he’s excited for families to experience true culture based on their faith.

“All of the great festivals in Acadiana begin and end with our culture and culture is built on our faith and our family, “Conque said. “And so, I’m very excited that families throughout the area can come to our St. Lucy Festival and celebrate the real reason for the season which is our Lord with a live nativity for the whole family but also celebrate the excitement of Christmas with your children.”

Mass will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the lighting of the square will happen at 6:00 p.m.