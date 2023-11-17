Maison Stephanie fourth annual art festival this weekend

If you’re looking to buy local art this weekend Maison Stephanie in Arnaudville will be hosting its 4th annual Festival Des Arts.

There will be more than 25 local artists, on the grounds selling a variety of artwork. Maison Stephanie owner Ken Douet, an avid art collector for the past 40 years, started the festival as a way to connect artists and shoppers during COVID-19.

He says shoppers can get a true sense of the culture here in Acadiana through locally made art.

“We have a few jewelers, painters, potters, we have a guy who makes knives, some carvers, with their different bowls, and other objects that are carved out of local wood,” Douet said.

The festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maison Stephanie is a bed and breakfast as well as an event space.