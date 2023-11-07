St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial receives the largest donation from Home Depot.

Opelousas, La- Home Depot donated to the St.Landry Veterans Memorial. The national retailer donated cleaning supplies and awarded the organization a $6,100 grant. Organizers say its the largest donation yet.

"Well, first of all, it's a way of showing appreciation to our veterans for their services. It's so minute, but to receive a call from a company as large as Home Depot to let us know that they are thinking about our veterans and not just our veterans but the work that we are doing to support our veterans means so much to us," said project director, Pat Mason-Guillory.

"It is a very good feeling because there are not a whole lot of people that care about the veterans to make donations, and, notably, the veterans are only less than 1 percent of the population, and some people overlook us," said Purple Heart Recipient, Michael Rideau.

The items will be disbursed this Thursday and Saturday, November 18th.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their website