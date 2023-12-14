St. Landry Parish is building a new dormitory with 62 beds to address jail overcrowding.

St. Landry Parish, LA- The St.Landry Parish jail is facing overcrowding. It's to the point where the parish government has to spend 50,000 a month to send people outside the Parish. Now, they are footing the bill to install a 62-bed facility to house trustees.

" They shipped my sister and me to Tallulah, so we had to be there for four months because they were overcrowded," said Eva Mae Penrod.

Penrod served some time in July for criminal trespassing. Instead of serving time in the St. Landry Parish jail, she was transported out of the Parish.

"They don't house women anymore out there," said Penrod.

" We usually are 260 to 265 across the street almost every day," said Jessie Bellard, the Parish President.

The max capacity is around 240. To relieve the jail from overpopulation, the Parish government is renovating the old workforce unemployment building located at West Bellevue Street. The funding for the project will come from American Rescue Plan dollars. So far, the project is estimated to cost around one million dollars.

We were very fortunate to get this funding," said Bellard.

The site will include a cafeteria, showers, bathrooms, and space for 62 beds.

The facility will only house male trustees.

"Having this facility is going to take a load off from across the street, and it's going to give us the ability to save money," said Bellard.

If this location is not enough to stop the overcrowding, Bellard says he may consider a tent city.

"It's not out of the question. I got the property and the opinions back last week about the location," said Bellard.

In the last four years, the Parish jail's overcrowding only worsened.

" So we started different programs to help with this," said Bellard

In addition to the new dormitory to assist with overcrowding, there is the Second Chance Program. It is a program designed to help people escape jail time and get their lives back together, but it's not the only program to help.

" I am in a drug court preservation program," said Janita Collins

Collins is a participant in the program after battling a drug addiction and serving jail time.

"When I got out of jail, this program was recommended. It helped me get clean and sober and realize my full potential.

Penrod is also a participant.

"It's hard, but it is so helpful," said Penrod.

"Well, these people will be in jail waiting for their court dates, so we help them, get them out, and get them back working. They are back to being a productive citizen. They are back to being productive citizens," said Norman Rene, Clinical Director for Parish Drug Court.

"Now, with everyone working together, we can start to fix the problem," said Bellard.

The facility is expected to open in January.