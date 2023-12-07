OHS's Tiger Pride Spirit shop has sold out of t-shirts just in time for the state championship football game.

Opelousas, La: Entrepreneurship and sports and entertainment marketing are two classes at Opelousas Sr. Highschool that make up this shop, Tiger Pride Spirit. Students behind the operations make tiger design t-shirts in time for Friday's game.

"It's been pretty busy. We had a lot of orders coming in, and we have been preparing for the rush," said Nikolas Adekunmisi, a junior.

Piles and piles of shirts sit on a table, two hot press machines and students working around the clock to get these orders out. Everyone wants one, but some will be out of luck.

"So we are sold out right now," said Adekunmisi.

Mrs. Janae Dennis, the teacher in charge, says their t-shirts designed for the fame sold out in 4 days.

"It has been pretty hectic. We had a lot of orders coming in from our shirt souvenir designed for our championship game this week," said Dennis.

The shop has managed to make 2,500 in sales. Dennis says this is a whole new experience for the shop.

"It's exciting. I have been a teacher for ten years, and I haven't taught a school that has gone to the state championship for football, so it is exciting, " said Dennis.

"It's fun; it's a chance to see how the community can support our school and how we can support the school buying stuff ourselves," said Adekunmisi.

"I am happy to see that it's our generation that is taking us there," said Ryan White, a junior.

The shop has been in business for two years and has played a massive role in career development.

"She gives you a chance to figure out what you might want to do if you're going to do something more retail-related; it allows you to run your own business," said Adekunmisi.

While the team builds a brand, they play a role in their team making history,

Now, you can still buy seasonal gear by heading to the school's website here or check out their Facebook page.