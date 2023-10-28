Opelousas Police Chief Graig " Twin" Leblanc 100-Day Plan Makes Progress.

Opelousas, LA: At the top of the year, Opelousas Police Chief Graig "Twin" Leblanc implemented a 100-day plan, a plan meant to curb violence and crime within the city. Today,

Damien Savoy, 23, was booked with second-degree murder and theft for the shooting death of Andrew Wilson/ Police say this is proof that the 100-day plan is making progress.

The plan has been implemented pretty well, from getting new equipment for the officers. We are getting new police units that we are trying to equip with first aid CPR kits, AED, anything that will better help the officer serve the community," said Tyrone Abrams, Public Information Officer for OPD.

They plan to add license plate readers and have more policing on the ground.

"We are also trying to be more competitive with the surrounding agencies as far as pay goes...increase that so we can get a better quality of officers," said Abrams.

Chief Leblanc designed the plan to build strong community relationships; soon, they would decide to bring back the Junior Police Academy.

The academy has been inactive for 17 years. It was a program that allowed the youth to patrol areas in the community in the hopes of curbing gun violence committed by juveniles.

"After an evaluation of the program, it was a great response from donors that want to be a part of this next year," said Abrams.

He also says that other surrounding law enforcement agencies are interested in forming partnerships.

"You know, it's awesome to see the growing minds of young people wanting to be police officers; you know they are going to be needed, and we need them with honesty and good hearts and strong minds," said Abrams.

OPD plans to get the Junior Police Academy up and running in June 2024