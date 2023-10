The City of Opelousas has launched the Listening and Learning phase of its long-range transportation planning process with a survey to gather community priorities and needs for the future.

The survey can be found here. www.cityofopelousas.com/survey.

If you don’t have computer access, paper copies will be available at City Hall.

We spoke with the mayor and he tells us how this new plan will advance the transportation system in the city.

Check back for more on this story.