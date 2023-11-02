Lawsuit Filed Against State Agency for New Law Banning Vaping Products

Opelousas, LA: A new Louisiana law that prohibits certain vaping and nicotine products went into effect today, November 1st, and vape shops all over the state are feeling the burn of the regulations.

"It's heartbreaking because I know what it feels like to be told no," said Taylor Nezat, an employer at Vape City in Opelousas.

"I think it's going to hurt the businesses," said Nezat

Today, Taylor worked her day-to-day shift at the store and noticed that business was a bit slower, and she believes it may be due to the new law.

Her customers will have to get accustomed to not having their favorite products. Customers can say goodbye to flavored products and disposal vapes; these are just a few that will not qualify on the state's approved vape registry.

"I had a lot of good sales yesterday just off of those off of the ones being banned," said Nezat.

She also says that without making these sales, she worries about the owner making a dire decision, one that can affect her life.

"I am also afraid if we do not get enough sales, he may have to close, and then that hurts me with my job," said Nezat.

"This law is stupid, it's very stupid," said Nicole Ordoyne, a regular shopper.

Ordoyne says vaping changed her life for the better.

"Believe it or not, I have heart problems, and vaping helped me quit smoking," said Ordoyne.

Vape City is still determining how it will operate with the new law in effect. Still, the Louisiana Convenience and Vape Store Association has filed a "Petition for Declaratory Judgment, Temporary Restraining Order, Preliminary Injunction and Permanent Injunction" filed by a retailers association challenging the constitutionality of the new law.

The Alcohol and Tacbacco Commissioner, Ernest Legier, said in a statement:

"The ATC intends to vigorously defend its obligation to protect Louisiana citizens and looks forward to a judicial decision rendered in its favor; By most accounts, there is a nationwide vape usage epidemic within the most vulnerable of our citizens-our youth."

As of now, the state says the VAPE Directory will be delayed until November 6th, allowing stores to sell all vaping and nicotine items.

