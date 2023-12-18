Fatal shooting leaves one man dead

OPELOUSAS, La. — An unidentified man is dead following an overnight shooting in Opelousas in the 300 block of S. Academy Street, according to Opelousas Police Department.

Officers who were working security at Club Heels report hearing a single gunshot — leading them to a nearby parking lot where they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot injury.

Police are actively working the scene and working with investigators to develop leads from evidence found. Those with OPD tell us they will release more details to us when available.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or through Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous and tipsters can receive up to $2,500 cash as a reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel