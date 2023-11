Opelousas, La- Calling all inspiring models! On Monday, November 20th, there will be a casting call for pre-teens and teens to walk in a Reign Fashion show hosted at the Yambilee building on December 29th.

Shauna Sias, founder and CEO of The Bully Box Passion Project, co-organizes the event with Reign Wear Designs.

Auditions will be on Monday at the Yambilee building, 1939 W. Landry, from 12 to 2 pm. Girls and boys between the ages of 10 and 18 are invited to audition