COUGARS, PUMAS, OR BOBCATS, OH MY!

Prairie Ronde, LA: A Facebook post got a lot of traction after a user posted about cougar and puma sightings. Things took another turn when a local farmer, June Charrier, said 16 out of 60 chickens and a turkey disappeared overnight about a month ago.

"It takes something pretty strong to haul off a big turkey," said Charrier

Could the sightings be true?

"Oh my, god only knows, you know I am thinking before I heard about the pumas and the cougars, I thought it was the coyotes because we hear the coyotes all the time," said Charrier.

Social media may be shedding some light after a post attracted over 1,00 shares and comments about possible cougar and puma sightings in the area.

"Hmm, that's making me think that could be what took my chickens, you know," said Charrier

She says she is doubtful about the wildcats.

" Pumas, cougars are whatever; I don't know, I've never seen any," said Charrier

We contacted wildlife and fisheries, and they said cougars and pumas are rare, but a bobcat is possible.

Whatever is causing the commotion, June says there is only one thing she can do when it comes to protecting the rest of her animals.

" I hope it's not a human; that would be worse," said Charrier

" Pray, pray over it, lord, protect our farm every morning. Don't let any more animals disappear," said Charrier