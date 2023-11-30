Arrest made in Opelousas shooting investigation

OPELOUSAS, La. — According to the Opelousas Police Department, an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Friday night, near the intersection of S. Railroad Ave. and W. Jefferson St.

One adult male was injured during the incident.

The suspect, later identified as Clarence Espree, 23, of Opelousas, fired multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the victim and two other passengers, officials report.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Clarence Espree on the following charges:

1. (3) Count(s) of Attempted First Degree Murder

2. (3) Count(s) of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

3. (3) Count(s) of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Authorities say Espree surrendered himself to Opelousas Police this morning.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

To read KATC's previous coverage of this incident, click here.