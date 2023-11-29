One arrested, another sought as Opelousas Police investigate two shootings

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that have occurred over the past few days.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 pm Friday, November 24, near the intersection of S. Railroad Ave. and W. Jefferson St. One adult male was injured, authorities say.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as Clarence Espree, 23, of Opelousas, fired multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the victim and two other passengers.

An ongoing dispute between Espree and the occupants of the other vehicle was the motive for the shooting, according to the initial investigation.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Clarence Espree on the following charges:

1. (3) Count(s) of Attempted First Degree Murder

2. (3) Count(s) of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

3. (3) Count(s) of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Opelousas Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clarence Espree to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app). Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00.

The second shooting occurred shortly after 7:15 pm Monday night in the 600 block of W. Cherry St.

Opelousas Police responded to the scene where witnesses described seeing a suspect, later identified as Cory Tyler, firing a long gun.

Officers were given a location where the suspect was last seen. While attempting to make contact with the suspect, officers received information that a male victim had arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers located the firearm used in the shooting and were able to make contact with the suspect. Officials discovered that the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a local law enforcement agency in August 2022. The weapon used was capable of firing in full-auto mode.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, Cory Tyler was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:



Attempted Second Degree Murder Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS Possession of Machine Gun

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app). Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500 cash reward.