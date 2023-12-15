There were many smiling faces of various ages along Arnaudville Middle School’s Christmas parade route.

Grades five through eight classes each had their own themes such as elves, snowmen, Hawaiian Christmas and tie die. There were also floats filled with students, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and retirees of the school.

The school’s band played Christmas songs and the cheerleaders cheered. Eighth grade cheerleader Autumn Miller said what her favorite part of the day was.

“For today our classmates went on floats and we walked around the neighborhood just to spread Christmas joy to the people in our neighborhood, and to just help our community," Miller said. "My favorite part today was cheering with my friends and spreading joy the best I could.”

Principal Miller said students have been planning for the parade since September.

