A local Opelousas mother is urgently seeking a heart transplant for her six-month-old daughter Joy.

Opelousas, La- Time is of the essence for six-month-old Lizla Jolivette, better known as Joy to her family.

" Just looking at her, she brought me joy." said her mother, Cristie Jolivette.

Joy's infectious smile lights up a room and the hearts of many. Her smile is so bright her mother clings on to a glimpse of hope, hoping her daugther can experience what her name means one day.

"Like at first, the first few weeks of the journey of finding out my daughter was in heart failure, it was a lot to process," said Jolivette.

In September, only several weeks old, baby Joy experienced rapid breathing. Her mother was concerned and took her to Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital. She learned the worst; doctors diagnosed baby Joy with dilated cardiomyopathy.

" I did want to ask God why my daughter," said Jolivette.

Throughout the next few months, Joy visited two more hospitals for tests and medical procedures, but there was only one procedure that could save her life.

"So in New Orleans, they did confirm that she would need a transplant or she would die," said Jolivette.

No matter how hard the news was to swallow, her mother stayed faithful.

" I wake up in the morning, and I tell myself she is going to get her miracle today," said Jolivette.

But the journey has been a nightmare for Cristie and her family. Doctors warned Jolivette about the risks and preparations for the procedure, but there was another option, and that was to take her child home to die.

" I don't think I am strong enough to take my baby home and let her go," said Jolivette.

It was a choice she refused to make; instead, she wanted to give Joy life.

" Despite the things that could come along with getting a heart transplant, I wanted to give her a chance to live; I wanted to allow her to grow up; if God allows her to get a donation, I did not want to take that from her," said Jolivette.

Joy now awaits a new heart at Texas Children's Hospital

"It's been very lonely, just not knowing what to expect," said Jolivette.

Joy is O positive, and her mother prays they find a match soon. She also hopes that no parent has to endure this type of heartache.

" I don't want to see any other mom or parent experience this or have to watch their child go through what she is experiencing," said Jolivette

But, no matter what, her mother says Joy is a miracle, and she continues to smile, watching Joy survive another day.

" You couldn't be upset at that moment, staring at her; she is just the epitome of joy, and that's why I started calling her joy," said Jolivette.

Since Joy has been placed on the transplant list, Doctors in Texas performed open heart surgery to install a device in her heart that will help the left side pump blood, but the device is not designed to last forever; therefore, a heart transplant is needed as soon as possible.