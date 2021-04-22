Non-profit created to support Acadiana families affected by Seacor Power disaster

Friends and neighbors of the Acadiana men affected by the recent Seacor Power disaster have created a non-profit organization to support the impacted families.

Funding raised by Lift Acadiana will go directly to the families of the five men from the Acadiana area that were on the lift boat when it capsized on April 13.

One of the founding members of Lift Acadiana, Brook Kyzar Fremin, said she was inspired to create the non-profit by those asking how they could do their part.

"My husband Rene Fremin joined Mr. Scott Daspit, father of Dylan Daspit, searching by air and sea," Fremin said. "As I was sharing as many updates as I could with the public and trying to relieve the burden of communication on the Daspit family, I was constantly being asked by people 'How can I donate? How can I help?'"

100% of proceeds will go directly to area families impacted by the disaster, and the non-profit says it has an actionable plan to bring immediate support to the five Acadiana families. Lift Acadiana members are currently contacting each family directly to make them aware of the fundraising efforts, while also respecting their privacy during this difficult time.

"As reality begins to set in of the aftermath of the tragedy," continues Fremin, "we felt compelled to help far beyond the search and rescue efforts of our local men. From that Lift Acadiana was created. We are oilfield families ourselves, and our foremost mission is to protect these families and use whatever resources we have to ensure that they know they are not alone."

Lift Acadiana is currently collecting donations online and has a large local event in the works which they say will being another layer of support to the families.

For more information on Lift Acadiana, visit liftacadiana.org or facebook.com/liftacadiana.

